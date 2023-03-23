The New York Knicks (42-32) take on the Orlando Magic (30-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at Amway Center. Jalen Brunson of the Knicks and Paolo Banchero of the Magic are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Magic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks dropped their previous game to the Heat, 127-120, on Wednesday. RJ Barrett was their high scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 26 6 5 0 0 3 Jalen Brunson 25 6 6 1 0 2 Quentin Grimes 22 2 1 0 0 6

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle averages 25.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.2 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brunson leads the Knicks at 6.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 23.8 points.

Barrett posts 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart posts 10 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 13.6 points, 3.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 28.1 7.9 4.1 0.6 0.1 3.3 RJ Barrett 22.1 5 2.4 0.3 0.4 1.3 Immanuel Quickley 17.7 4.5 3.8 1.2 0.2 2.6 Josh Hart 10.3 8 4.2 1.5 0.3 1 Mitchell Robinson 6.8 8.4 0.6 1 1.2 0

