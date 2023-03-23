Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 115-109 loss to the Cavaliers, Bridges had 18 points.

Below, we dig into Bridges' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 19.1 26.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.1 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.0 PRA 29.5 26.8 32.9 PR 26.5 23.5 30.9 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Cavaliers

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 106.6 points per contest, best in the NBA.

Giving up 40.9 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are second in the league, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 37 18 4 1 0 0 0 1/8/2023 38 15 2 3 1 0 2 1/4/2023 36 10 7 4 1 2 1

