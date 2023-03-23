Mitchell Robinson and the rest of the New York Knicks will be taking on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Robinson, in his previous game (March 22 loss against the Heat) produced 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Now let's examine Robinson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 6.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 8.4 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 17.3 15.8 PR 15.5 16.4 15.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Mitchell Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Magic

Robinson has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 3.7% and 5.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Knicks rank 11th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 114.4 points per game, the Magic are the 17th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Magic have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26 assists per contest.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2022 30 14 6 0 0 3 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Robinson or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.