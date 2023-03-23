The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28), on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (39-33).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Nets matchup.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH

YES and BSOH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' +411 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.2 points per game (24th in the NBA) while giving up 106.6 per contest (first in the league).

The Nets score 113.3 points per game (18th in NBA) and concede 112.9 (13th in league) for a +31 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allow 219.5 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Cleveland has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Brooklyn is 37-34-1 ATS this year.

Nets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +35000 +12000 -1000 Cavaliers +4500 +1700 -

