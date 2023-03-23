The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28), on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (39-33).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Nets matchup.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Nets Moneyline
DraftKings Cavaliers (-4) 219 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Cavaliers (-4.5) 219.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Cavaliers (-4) 219 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Cavaliers (-3.5) 218.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

  • The Cavaliers' +411 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.2 points per game (24th in the NBA) while giving up 106.6 per contest (first in the league).
  • The Nets score 113.3 points per game (18th in NBA) and concede 112.9 (13th in league) for a +31 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams allow 219.5 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Cleveland has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
  • Brooklyn is 37-34-1 ATS this year.

Nets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nets +35000 +12000 -1000
Cavaliers +4500 +1700 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.