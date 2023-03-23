Nets vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 23
The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28), on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (39-33).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Nets matchup.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-4)
|219
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|219.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-4)
|219
|-175
|+145
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-3.5)
|218.5
|-170
|+145
Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers' +411 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.2 points per game (24th in the NBA) while giving up 106.6 per contest (first in the league).
- The Nets score 113.3 points per game (18th in NBA) and concede 112.9 (13th in league) for a +31 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams allow 219.5 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Cleveland has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
- Brooklyn is 37-34-1 ATS this year.
Nets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+35000
|+12000
|-1000
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1700
|-
