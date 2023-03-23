The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Barclays Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -4.5 218.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 218.5 points in 45 of 72 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 226.2, 7.7 more points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 38-34-0 record against the spread.
  • The Nets have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (36.4%) in those contests.
  • Brooklyn has a record of 6-9, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 38 51.4% 112.2 225.5 106.6 219.5 219.6
Nets 45 62.5% 113.3 225.5 112.9 219.5 226.8

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Brooklyn is 17-17-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).
  • The Nets average 6.7 more points per game (113.3) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).
  • Brooklyn has put together a 35-18 ATS record and a 36-17 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 41-33 23-13 37-37
Nets 38-34 12-4 32-40

Nets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Nets
112.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.3
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
32-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-18
34-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
106.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.9
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 13
36-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-13
42-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-10

