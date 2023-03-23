The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Barclays Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: YES and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 218.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 218.5 points in 45 of 72 games this season.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 226.2, 7.7 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 38-34-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (36.4%) in those contests.

Brooklyn has a record of 6-9, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by bookmakers this season.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 38 51.4% 112.2 225.5 106.6 219.5 219.6 Nets 45 62.5% 113.3 225.5 112.9 219.5 226.8

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total three times.

This season, Brooklyn is 17-17-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).

The Nets average 6.7 more points per game (113.3) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).

Brooklyn has put together a 35-18 ATS record and a 36-17 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 41-33 23-13 37-37 Nets 38-34 12-4 32-40

Nets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Nets 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 32-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-18 34-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 36-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-13 42-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-10

