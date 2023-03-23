Nets vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Barclays Center as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSOH. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|218.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has combined with its opponent to score more than 218.5 points in 45 of 72 games this season.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's matchups this season is 226.2, 7.7 more points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 38-34-0 record against the spread.
- The Nets have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (36.4%) in those contests.
- Brooklyn has a record of 6-9, a 40% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|38
|51.4%
|112.2
|225.5
|106.6
|219.5
|219.6
|Nets
|45
|62.5%
|113.3
|225.5
|112.9
|219.5
|226.8
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total three times.
- This season, Brooklyn is 17-17-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).
- The Nets average 6.7 more points per game (113.3) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).
- Brooklyn has put together a 35-18 ATS record and a 36-17 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|41-33
|23-13
|37-37
|Nets
|38-34
|12-4
|32-40
Nets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Nets
|112.2
|113.3
|24
|18
|32-13
|35-18
|34-11
|36-17
|106.6
|112.9
|1
|13
|36-17
|23-13
|42-11
|26-10
