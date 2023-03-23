Nets vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - March 23
The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Thursday, March 23 at Barclays Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.
The Cavaliers will look for another victory over the Nets after a 115-109 win in their matchup on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers to the victory with a team-leading 31 points. Day'Ron Sharpe scored 20 points in the Nets' loss.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Jarrett Allen: Questionable (Eye)
Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSOH
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets score an average of 113.3 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Brooklyn is 36-17.
- Over their past 10 games, the Nets are posting 110.8 points per game, compared to their season average of 113.3.
- Brooklyn makes 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 38.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.2%.
- The Nets rank seventh in the NBA with 114.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th defensively with 112.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-4
|219
