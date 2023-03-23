The Brooklyn Nets (39-33) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Thursday, March 23 at Barclays Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers will look for another victory over the Nets after a 115-109 win in their matchup on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers to the victory with a team-leading 31 points. Day'Ron Sharpe scored 20 points in the Nets' loss.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Jarrett Allen: Questionable (Eye)

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSOH

Nets Season Insights

The Nets score an average of 113.3 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 106.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Brooklyn is 36-17.

Over their past 10 games, the Nets are posting 110.8 points per game, compared to their season average of 113.3.

Brooklyn makes 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.1. It shoots 38.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.2%.

The Nets rank seventh in the NBA with 114.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th defensively with 112.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -4 219

