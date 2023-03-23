The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) on March 23, 2023.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 49% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Brooklyn has a 32-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 21st.

The Nets average 6.7 more points per game (113.3) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).

Brooklyn has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets are better offensively, scoring 113.4 points per game, compared to 113.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 110 points per game at home, and 115.4 away.

Brooklyn is giving up fewer points at home (110 per game) than away (115.4).

The Nets collect one more assists per game at home (25.9) than away (24.9).

Nets Injuries