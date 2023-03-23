How to Watch the Nets vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) on March 23, 2023.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 49% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 32-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 21st.
- The Nets average 6.7 more points per game (113.3) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).
- Brooklyn has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nets are better offensively, scoring 113.4 points per game, compared to 113.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 110 points per game at home, and 115.4 away.
- Brooklyn is giving up fewer points at home (110 per game) than away (115.4).
- The Nets collect one more assists per game at home (25.9) than away (24.9).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Knee
