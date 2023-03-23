The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) match up against the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at Barclays Center. Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Nets' Last Game

The Cavaliers beat the Nets, 115-109, on Tuesday. Mitchell scored a team-high 31 points for the Cavaliers, and added five rebounds and three assists. Day'Ron Sharpe had 20 points, plus 11 rebounds and zero assists, for the Nets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Day'Ron Sharpe 20 11 0 2 2 1 Spencer Dinwiddie 19 5 11 0 0 1 Mikal Bridges 18 4 1 0 0 0

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is the Nets' top scorer (19.1 points per game) and assist man (3.3), and averages 4.4 rebounds.

Dinwiddie is posting a team-high 6 assists per game. And he is delivering 17.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Nicolas Claxton is putting up a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.6 points and 1.8 assists, making 70.6% of his shots from the field (first in league).

Royce O'Neale is averaging 8.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 39.1% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 16.9 3.7 8.7 1.1 0.6 1.5 Mikal Bridges 26.8 4.1 2 0.6 0.7 2.7 Nicolas Claxton 11.7 9.4 2.1 0.5 1.9 0 Cameron Johnson 13.1 5.3 2.1 1.2 0.2 1.7 Royce O'Neale 7.9 6.1 2.7 1.1 0.3 1.7

