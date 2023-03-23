Nicolas Claxton will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Claxton had 13 points and eight rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 115-109 loss versus the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll dive into Claxton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 12.6 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 10.2 Assists -- 1.8 2.4 PRA 23.5 23.6 25.2 PR 21.5 21.8 22.8



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Nicolas Claxton has made 5.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.1% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 106.6 points per contest.

Giving up 40.9 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have given up 23 per contest, best in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 28 13 8 3 0 1 1 12/26/2022 30 10 4 0 0 2 1

