Quentin Grimes and the rest of the New York Knicks will be taking on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Grimes totaled 22 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 127-120 loss versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.9 8.8 Rebounds -- 3.1 1.9 Assists -- 1.9 1.5 PRA -- 14.9 12.2 PR -- 13 10.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Magic

Grimes has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 7.3% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grimes' Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Allowing 114.4 points per game, the Magic are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Magic are fifth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 26 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 13 makes per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 30 9 4 1 1 1 0

