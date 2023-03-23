Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Rangers (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN to see the Rangers attempt to beat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/21/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 3-2 CAR
2/11/2023 Hurricanes Rangers 6-2 NYR
1/3/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 5-3 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers' total of 192 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is fifth in the league.
  • With 237 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 36 goals over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 71 23 57 80 95 30 16.7%
Mika Zibanejad 71 37 40 77 58 46 49.2%
Adam Fox 71 10 54 64 71 80 -
Vincent Trocheck 71 19 36 55 57 50 56.4%
Patrick Kane 64 19 34 53 58 26 50%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 177 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes rank 14th in the NHL with 228 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 69 27 37 64 54 37 45.6%
Sebastian Aho 62 30 29 59 49 51 51.7%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Brent Burns 69 12 40 52 43 46 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 62 12 24 36 49 26 -

