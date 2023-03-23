Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Rangers (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN to see the Rangers attempt to beat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 3-2 CAR 2/11/2023 Hurricanes Rangers 6-2 NYR 1/3/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 5-3 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 192 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is fifth in the league.

With 237 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 71 23 57 80 95 30 16.7% Mika Zibanejad 71 37 40 77 58 46 49.2% Adam Fox 71 10 54 64 71 80 - Vincent Trocheck 71 19 36 55 57 50 56.4% Patrick Kane 64 19 34 53 58 26 50%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 177 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 14th in the NHL with 228 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players