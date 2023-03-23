The Carolina Hurricanes (46-15-8), coming off a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers, host the New York Rangers (41-20-10) at PNC Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Rangers were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in their last game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Rangers (+120) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

New York has a record of 1-5 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Rangers.

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 37 of 71 games this season.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 228 (14th) Goals 237 (11th) 177 (2nd) Goals Allowed 192 (5th) 46 (18th) Power Play Goals 50 (13th) 36 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (10th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has gone over the total in four of its past 10 outings.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.0 goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Rangers have the NHL's 11th-ranked scoring offense (237 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Rangers have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 192 total, the fifth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +45 goal differential, which is sixth-best in the league.

