Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (46-15-8), coming off a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers, host the New York Rangers (41-20-10) at PNC Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Rangers were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in their last game.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Rangers (+120)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- New York has a record of 1-5 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Rangers.
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 37 of 71 games this season.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|228 (14th)
|Goals
|237 (11th)
|177 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|192 (5th)
|46 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (13th)
|36 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York has gone over the total in four of its past 10 outings.
- The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Rangers' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.0 goal higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Rangers have the NHL's 11th-ranked scoring offense (237 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Rangers have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 192 total, the fifth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +45 goal differential, which is sixth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.