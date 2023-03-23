RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks will be matching up versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Barrett had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 127-120 loss versus the Heat.

If you'd like to place a wager on Barrett's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.9 22.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.0 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.4 PRA 25.5 27.7 29.5 PR 23.5 25 27.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Magic

Barrett has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 16.4% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 11th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 114.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Magic have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

Giving up 26 assists per game, the Magic are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are 26th in the league, giving up 13 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 35 15 2 3 3 0 1 10/24/2022 38 20 6 1 3 0 0

