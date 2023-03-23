Royce O'Neale and the Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

O'Neale, in his most recent game, had 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 115-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for O'Neale, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.9 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 6.7 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.1 PRA -- 17.6 18 PR 11.5 13.9 14.9 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.8



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 106.6 points per game, best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the league, giving up 40.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the league.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 25 12 8 2 2 2 0 12/26/2022 36 10 3 4 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.