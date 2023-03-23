The Brooklyn Nets, with Spencer Dinwiddie, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Dinwiddie, in his most recent game, had 19 points and 11 assists in a 115-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

In this article we will break down Dinwiddie's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.7 18.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.9 Assists 8.5 6.0 9.7 PRA 30.5 27 31.6 PR 21.5 21 21.9 3PM 1.5 2.4 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Spencer Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 106.6 points per contest, which is the best in the league.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are second in the league, giving up 40.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23 assists per contest, the Cavaliers are the best team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 38 19 5 11 1 0 0 12/14/2022 32 10 6 7 1 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Dinwiddie or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.