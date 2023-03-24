Columbia vs. Syracuse Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 24
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Columbia Lions (25-5) and Syracuse Orange (20-12) squaring off at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 24.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Lions claimed a 78-73 victory over Fordham.
Columbia vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Columbia vs. Syracuse Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 73, Syracuse 68
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- The Lions took down the Princeton Tigers (No. 37 in our computer rankings) in a 58-55 win on January 6 -- their signature win of the season.
- The Lions have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 37) on January 6
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 50) on December 10
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 27
- 77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 58) on November 7
- 75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 60) on February 17
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 78.6 points per game to rank 13th in college basketball while giving up 62.1 per contest to rank 109th in college basketball) and have a +493 scoring differential overall.
- With 76.9 points per game in Ivy League action, Columbia is tallying 1.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (78.6 PPG).
- The Lions are posting 77.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.3 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (79.1).
- Columbia is ceding 59.2 points per game this year at home, which is 5.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (64.3).
- The Lions' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 72.1 points a contest compared to the 78.6 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.