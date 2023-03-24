Friday's game between the Columbia Lions (25-5) and Syracuse Orange (20-12) squaring off at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 24.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Lions claimed a 78-73 victory over Fordham.

Columbia vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 73, Syracuse 68

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions took down the Princeton Tigers (No. 37 in our computer rankings) in a 58-55 win on January 6 -- their signature win of the season.

The Lions have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 37) on January 6

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 50) on December 10

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on November 27

77-69 on the road over Memphis (No. 58) on November 7

75-70 on the road over Harvard (No. 60) on February 17

Columbia Performance Insights