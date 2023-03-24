Friday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (25-5) against the Syracuse Orange (20-12) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Columbia, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on March 24.

The Orange's last contest on Monday ended in a 72-54 victory against Seton Hall.

Syracuse vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Syracuse vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 73, Syracuse 68

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Orange registered their signature win of the season, a 75-67 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Orange are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins, but also tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Syracuse has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 9

77-68 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on February 19

91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 56) on January 8

90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 74) on January 26

72-54 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 77) on March 20

Syracuse Performance Insights