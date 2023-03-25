Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take on the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers, Johnson totaled five points and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Johnson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 5.6 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA 20.5 20.9 21.4 PR 18.5 19.2 19.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.8



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Heat

Johnson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.7 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.5 assists per contest.

The Heat give up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 34 18 1 3 3 1 0

