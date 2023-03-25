The Brooklyn Nets, Dorian Finney-Smith included, square off versus the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers, Finney-Smith had four points and two blocks.

Let's break down Finney-Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.2 5.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 3.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 14.4 10.6 PR 10.5 12.9 9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.1



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Heat

Finney-Smith's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.7 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.5 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.2 makes per contest, 29th in the NBA.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 20 2 4 1 0 0 0 1/20/2023 25 10 1 3 2 0 1

