The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena as 6-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and YES.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES

BSSUN and YES Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Nets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 6)

Nets (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Heat (27-43-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.5% of the time, 16.9% less often than the Nets (39-34-0) this season.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 9-3 against the spread compared to the 4-13-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 6-point favorite.

Miami's games have gone over the total 45.9% of the time this season (34 out of 74), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (33 out of 73).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 12-22, while the Heat are 34-20 as moneyline favorites.

Nets Performance Insights

On offense Brooklyn is the 19th-ranked squad in the league (113.3 points per game). Defensively it is 14th (112.9 points allowed per game).

The Nets are 13th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

In 2022-23, Brooklyn has attempted 60.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.3% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.7% have been 3-pointers.

