Nets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena as 6-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and YES.
Nets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 113 - Nets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Heat (27-43-4 ATS) have covered the spread 36.5% of the time, 16.9% less often than the Nets (39-34-0) this season.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 9-3 against the spread compared to the 4-13-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 6-point favorite.
- Miami's games have gone over the total 45.9% of the time this season (34 out of 74), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (33 out of 73).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 12-22, while the Heat are 34-20 as moneyline favorites.
Nets Performance Insights
- On offense Brooklyn is the 19th-ranked squad in the league (113.3 points per game). Defensively it is 14th (112.9 points allowed per game).
- The Nets are 13th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn has attempted 60.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.3% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.7% have been 3-pointers.
