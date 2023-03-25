Joe Harris plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 116-114 loss against the Cavaliers, Harris totaled 15 points.

In this piece we'll examine Harris' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Joe Harris Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.8 6.2 Rebounds -- 2.3 1.7 Assists -- 1.4 0.9 PRA -- 11.5 8.8 PR -- 10.1 7.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Joe Harris Insights vs. the Heat

Harris has taken 6.1 shots per game this season and made 2.8 per game, which account for 6.5% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, allowing 109.7 points per contest.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.5 assists per game.

Conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Joe Harris vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 13 9 1 0 2 0 0 1/8/2023 13 4 2 0 0 0 0

