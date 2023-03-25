Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, a 116-114 loss versus the Cavaliers, Bridges put up 32 points and six rebounds.

Now let's dig into Bridges' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 19.3 26.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 3.7 Assists 2.5 3.3 1.7 PRA 29.5 27 31.6 PR 27.5 23.7 29.9 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Heat

Bridges' opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, allowing 109.7 points per game.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.5 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 29th in the NBA, conceding 13.2 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 36 45 8 5 4 2 2 1/6/2023 39 15 4 7 1 0 2 11/14/2022 39 15 5 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.