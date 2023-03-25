Nets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 25
The Miami Heat (40-34) will host the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) after winning four home games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-6)
|220
|-225
|+190
|BetMGM
|Heat (-6.5)
|220.5
|-225
|+185
|PointsBet
|Heat (-6)
|220.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|221.5
|-220
|+190
Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -29 scoring differential, putting up 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.7 (second in the NBA).
- The Nets have a +29 scoring differential, putting up 113.3 points per game (19th in league) and giving up 112.9 (14th in NBA).
- The two teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 222.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami is 27-43-4 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 38-34-1 ATS record so far this season.
Nets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+35000
|+12000
|-751
|Heat
|+9000
|+3500
|-1587
