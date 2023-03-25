The Miami Heat (40-34) will host the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) after winning four home games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES

BSSUN and YES Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a -29 scoring differential, putting up 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.7 (second in the NBA).

The Nets have a +29 scoring differential, putting up 113.3 points per game (19th in league) and giving up 112.9 (14th in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 222.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami is 27-43-4 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 38-34-1 ATS record so far this season.

Nets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +35000 +12000 -751 Heat +9000 +3500 -1587

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.