The Miami Heat (40-34) will host the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) after winning four home games in a row. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Nets Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-6) 220 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-6.5) 220.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-6) 220.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-5.5) 221.5 -220 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nets vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat have a -29 scoring differential, putting up 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.7 (second in the NBA).
  • The Nets have a +29 scoring differential, putting up 113.3 points per game (19th in league) and giving up 112.9 (14th in NBA).
  • The two teams combine to score 222.6 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 222.6 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Miami is 27-43-4 ATS this season.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 38-34-1 ATS record so far this season.

Nets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nets +35000 +12000 -751
Heat +9000 +3500 -1587

