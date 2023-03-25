The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Nets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score over 222.5 points.

Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 226.2, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has gone 39-34-0 ATS this year.

The Nets have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Brooklyn has won four of its 13 games, or 30.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 28 37.8% 109.3 222.6 109.7 222.6 219.6 Nets 38 52.1% 113.3 222.6 112.9 222.6 226.7

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Nets have hit the over four times.

This year, Brooklyn is 18-17-0 at home against the spread (.514 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).

The Nets score an average of 113.3 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 109.7 the Heat give up to opponents.

Brooklyn is 33-13 against the spread and 31-15 overall when it scores more than 109.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 27-47 5-16 35-39 Nets 39-34 10-3 33-40

Nets vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Nets 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 12-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-13 18-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-15 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 21-29 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-11 32-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.