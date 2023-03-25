Nets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and YES. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.
Nets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played 38 games this season that finished with a combined score over 222.5 points.
- Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 226.2, 3.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn has gone 39-34-0 ATS this year.
- The Nets have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Brooklyn has won four of its 13 games, or 30.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|28
|37.8%
|109.3
|222.6
|109.7
|222.6
|219.6
|Nets
|38
|52.1%
|113.3
|222.6
|112.9
|222.6
|226.7
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nets have hit the over four times.
- This year, Brooklyn is 18-17-0 at home against the spread (.514 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).
- The Nets score an average of 113.3 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 109.7 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 33-13 against the spread and 31-15 overall when it scores more than 109.7 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|27-47
|5-16
|35-39
|Nets
|39-34
|10-3
|33-40
Nets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Nets
|109.3
|113.3
|30
|19
|12-14
|33-13
|18-8
|31-15
|109.7
|112.9
|2
|14
|21-29
|23-11
|32-18
|26-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.