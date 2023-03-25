Nets vs. Heat Injury Report Today - March 25
The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) heading into their matchup with the Miami Heat (40-34) currently includes two players on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25 from FTX Arena.
The Nets' last outing on Thursday ended in a 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers. The Nets got a team-best 32 points from Mikal Bridges in the loss.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Seth Curry
|SG
|Out
|Personal Reasons
|9.6
|1.7
|1.7
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Cody Zeller: Out (Nose), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)
Nets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and YES
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets' 113.3 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 109.7 the Heat give up.
- When it scores more than 109.7 points, Brooklyn is 31-15.
- While the Nets are scoring 113.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 110.7 points per contest.
- Brooklyn connects on 12.7 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 12.1 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.
- The Nets rank sixth in the league averaging 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 18th, allowing 112.4 points per 100 possessions.
Nets vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-5.5
|220.5
