The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) heading into their matchup with the Miami Heat (40-34) currently includes two players on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25 from FTX Arena.

The Nets' last outing on Thursday ended in a 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers. The Nets got a team-best 32 points from Mikal Bridges in the loss.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Seth Curry SG Out Personal Reasons 9.6 1.7 1.7 Ben Simmons PG Out Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Cody Zeller: Out (Nose), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and YES

Nets Season Insights

The Nets' 113.3 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 109.7 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.7 points, Brooklyn is 31-15.

While the Nets are scoring 113.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 110.7 points per contest.

Brooklyn connects on 12.7 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 12.1 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

The Nets rank sixth in the league averaging 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 18th, allowing 112.4 points per 100 possessions.

Nets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5.5 220.5

