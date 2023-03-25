The Miami Heat (40-34) will host the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) after winning four straight home games.

Nets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Nets Stats Insights

This season, Brooklyn has a 30-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Nets average just 3.6 more points per game (113.3) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.7).

Brooklyn has put together a 31-15 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets average 113.4 points per game, 0.2 more than on the road (113.2). Defensively they allow 110.2 points per game at home, 5.2 less than on the road (115.4).

This season the Nets are picking up more assists at home (25.8 per game) than away (24.9).

Nets Injuries