Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - March 25
Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (40-34) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) at FTX Arena.
How to Watch Nets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Nets' Last Game
The Nets dropped their previous game to the Cavaliers, 116-114, on Thursday. Bridges was their leading scorer with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|32
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|25
|4
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Joe Harris
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges paces the Nets in scoring (19.3 points per game), and puts up 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Spencer Dinwiddie paces the Nets in assists (6.1 per game), and posts 17.8 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Nicolas Claxton is putting up a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 12.5 points and 1.8 assists, making 70% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).
- Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.7
|3.8
|9.1
|0.9
|0.5
|1.6
|Mikal Bridges
|26.2
|3.7
|1.7
|0.5
|0.7
|2.5
|Nicolas Claxton
|12.6
|9.1
|2.1
|0.6
|1.9
|0
|Cameron Johnson
|11.6
|5.1
|1.9
|1.3
|0.2
|1.6
|Royce O'Neale
|8.1
|6.3
|2.6
|1.1
|0.3
|1.8
