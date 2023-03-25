Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (40-34) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) at FTX Arena.

How to Watch Nets vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Nets' Last Game

The Nets dropped their previous game to the Cavaliers, 116-114, on Thursday. Bridges was their leading scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 32 6 1 0 0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 25 4 12 1 0 2 Joe Harris 15 3 0 0 0 5

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges paces the Nets in scoring (19.3 points per game), and puts up 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie paces the Nets in assists (6.1 per game), and posts 17.8 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is putting up a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 12.5 points and 1.8 assists, making 70% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 17.7 3.8 9.1 0.9 0.5 1.6 Mikal Bridges 26.2 3.7 1.7 0.5 0.7 2.5 Nicolas Claxton 12.6 9.1 2.1 0.6 1.9 0 Cameron Johnson 11.6 5.1 1.9 1.3 0.2 1.6 Royce O'Neale 8.1 6.3 2.6 1.1 0.3 1.8

