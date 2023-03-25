Nicolas Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers (his previous action) Claxton produced 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Let's break down Claxton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.5 12.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 10.3 Assists -- 1.8 2.3 PRA 20.5 23.5 25.4 PR 19.5 21.7 23.1



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Nicolas Claxton has made 5.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.1% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, allowing 109.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked fifth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.5 assists per contest.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 25 4 9 0 0 2 0 1/8/2023 31 13 11 0 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.