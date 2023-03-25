The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) host the New York Rangers (42-20-10) at BB&T Center on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG. The Panthers fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

During the last 10 outings for the Rangers (7-2-1), their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has allowed 20 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (23.3%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Rangers vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Panthers 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)

Panthers (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 10-10-20 record in overtime games this season and a 42-20-10 overall record.

In the 25 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.

Across the 10 games this season the Rangers finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

New York has 16 points (4-6-8) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 42 times, earning 73 points from those matchups (36-5-1).

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 21-5-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 22-14-2 (46 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 20-5-8 to register 48 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.32 12th 23rd 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.68 4th 1st 37.1 Shots 31.5 16th 21st 31.7 Shots Allowed 29.4 6th 10th 22.6% Power Play % 22.7% 9th 26th 74.6% Penalty Kill % 80.2% 13th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG

ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.