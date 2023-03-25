The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) will host the New York Rangers (42-20-10) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a loss and the Rangers off a win.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG to see the Rangers look to take down the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Rangers vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/23/2023 Rangers Panthers 6-2 NYR
1/1/2023 Panthers Rangers 5-3 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (193 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • With 239 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 72 24 58 82 96 30 16.7%
Mika Zibanejad 72 37 42 79 59 46 49.1%
Adam Fox 72 11 54 65 71 81 -
Vincent Trocheck 72 19 36 55 57 50 56.3%
Patrick Kane 65 19 34 53 58 27 50%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 246 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
  • The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (250 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 69 35 62 97 55 33 46.4%
Carter Verhaeghe 71 36 29 65 50 31 48.6%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 58 18 46 64 33 50 55.1%
Brandon Montour 70 13 48 61 39 27 -
Sam Reinhart 72 27 27 54 32 32 48.5%

