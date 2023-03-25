The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) will host the New York Rangers (42-20-10) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a loss and the Rangers off a win.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG to see the Rangers look to take down the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Rangers vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/23/2023 Rangers Panthers 6-2 NYR 1/1/2023 Panthers Rangers 5-3 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (193 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

With 239 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 11th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 72 24 58 82 96 30 16.7% Mika Zibanejad 72 37 42 79 59 46 49.1% Adam Fox 72 11 54 65 71 81 - Vincent Trocheck 72 19 36 55 57 50 56.3% Patrick Kane 65 19 34 53 58 27 50%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 246 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.

The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (250 total, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players