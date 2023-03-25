How to Watch the Rangers vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) will host the New York Rangers (42-20-10) on Saturday, with the Panthers coming off a loss and the Rangers off a win.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG to see the Rangers look to take down the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Rangers vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/23/2023
|Rangers
|Panthers
|6-2 NYR
|1/1/2023
|Panthers
|Rangers
|5-3 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers allow 2.7 goals per game (193 in total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- With 239 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 11th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 35 goals during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|72
|24
|58
|82
|96
|30
|16.7%
|Mika Zibanejad
|72
|37
|42
|79
|59
|46
|49.1%
|Adam Fox
|72
|11
|54
|65
|71
|81
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|72
|19
|36
|55
|57
|50
|56.3%
|Patrick Kane
|65
|19
|34
|53
|58
|27
|50%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 246 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league action.
- The Panthers score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (250 total, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|69
|35
|62
|97
|55
|33
|46.4%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|71
|36
|29
|65
|50
|31
|48.6%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|58
|18
|46
|64
|33
|50
|55.1%
|Brandon Montour
|70
|13
|48
|61
|39
|27
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|72
|27
|27
|54
|32
|32
|48.5%
