The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) square off against the New York Rangers (42-20-10) at BB&T Center on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG. The Panthers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 in their most recent game, while the Rangers are coming off a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG

ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-125) Rangers (+105) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have won 10 of the 20 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

New York has entered 15 games this season as an underdog by +105 or more and is 7-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

New York has played 32 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Rangers vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 250 (4th) Goals 239 (11th) 246 (23rd) Goals Allowed 193 (4th) 55 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (13th) 65 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (10th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, New York has hit the over three times.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.

The Rangers' 239 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Rangers are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 193 goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

Their sixth-best goal differential is +46.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.