Rangers vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (36-29-7) square off against the New York Rangers (42-20-10) at BB&T Center on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG. The Panthers lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 in their most recent game, while the Rangers are coming off a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Rangers vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-125)
|Rangers (+105)
|6.5
Rangers Betting Insights
- This season the Rangers have won 10 of the 20 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- New York has entered 15 games this season as an underdog by +105 or more and is 7-8 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- New York has played 32 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Rangers vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|250 (4th)
|Goals
|239 (11th)
|246 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|193 (4th)
|55 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (13th)
|65 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (10th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, New York has hit the over three times.
- The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents averaged 0.8 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.
- The Rangers' 239 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Rangers are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 193 goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their sixth-best goal differential is +46.
