Royce O'Neale plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

O'Neale, in his most recent game (March 23 loss against the Cavaliers) produced 12 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for O'Neale, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.9 9.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 6.9 Assists 2.5 3.7 2.9 PRA -- 17.7 18.9 PR 12.5 14 16 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Royce O'Neale has made 3.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.5 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

O'Neale's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 109.7 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.5 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 25 8 3 4 2 0 0 1/8/2023 35 8 6 6 1 2 1

