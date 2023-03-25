Royce O'Neale Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. Heat - March 25
Royce O'Neale plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.
With prop bets available for O'Neale, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|8.9
|9.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.1
|6.9
|Assists
|2.5
|3.7
|2.9
|PRA
|--
|17.7
|18.9
|PR
|12.5
|14
|16
|3PM
|1.5
|2.1
|1.9
Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Royce O'Neale has made 3.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.9% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 5.5 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- O'Neale's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.
- The Heat concede 109.7 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.5 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 29th-ranked team in the league.
Royce O'Neale vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/15/2023
|25
|8
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1/8/2023
|35
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|1
