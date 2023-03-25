Spencer Dinwiddie's Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Dinwiddie, in his last game (March 23 loss against the Cavaliers) put up 25 points and 12 assists.

In this article we will dive into Dinwiddie's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.8 19.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 4.1 Assists 8.5 6.1 9.9 PRA 31.5 27.2 33.4 PR 23.5 21.1 23.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.7



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Heat

Dinwiddie's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, giving up 109.7 points per game.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.5 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.2 makes per game, 29th in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 36 9 4 5 3 0 0 1/20/2023 31 19 3 2 3 0 0

