Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 129-100 win versus the Heat, Johnson totaled 23 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Johnson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.1 13.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.4 Assists -- 1.7 2.3 PRA 22.5 21.1 21.6 PR 20.5 19.4 19.3 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Magic

Johnson's Nets average 99 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Magic concede 114.3 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Magic are fifth in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic are 24th in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/12/2022 26 10 2 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.