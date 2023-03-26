Sunday's contest at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has the Columbia Lions (26-5) going head to head against the Harvard Crimson (20-11) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 win for Columbia, so expect a tight matchup.

The Lions' last contest on Friday ended in an 88-82 win over Syracuse.

Columbia vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 70, Harvard 69

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions' signature victory of the season came against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings. The Lions claimed the 58-55 road win on January 6.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins

58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 38) on January 6

78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on November 27

83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10

88-82 at home over Syracuse (No. 54) on March 24

82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 57) on January 14

Columbia Performance Insights