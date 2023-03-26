Columbia vs. Harvard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 26
Sunday's contest at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has the Columbia Lions (26-5) going head to head against the Harvard Crimson (20-11) at 4:00 PM ET (on March 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 win for Columbia, so expect a tight matchup.
The Lions' last contest on Friday ended in an 88-82 win over Syracuse.
Columbia vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Columbia vs. Harvard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 70, Harvard 69
Columbia Schedule Analysis
- The Lions' signature victory of the season came against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings. The Lions claimed the 58-55 road win on January 6.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lions are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.
Columbia 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-55 on the road over Princeton (No. 38) on January 6
- 78-71 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on November 27
- 83-74 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on December 10
- 88-82 at home over Syracuse (No. 54) on March 24
- 82-56 at home over Harvard (No. 57) on January 14
Columbia Performance Insights
- The Lions have a +499 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. They're putting up 78.9 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are allowing 62.8 per outing to rank 131st in college basketball.
- In conference action, Columbia is averaging fewer points (76.9 per game) than it is overall (78.9) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lions are scoring 78.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than they are averaging away (79.1).
- Columbia concedes 60.9 points per game at home, and 64.3 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lions are putting up 73.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 78.9.
