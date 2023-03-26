Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets take on the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Finney-Smith, in his most recent appearance, had 12 points and six rebounds in a 129-100 win over the Heat.

With prop bets available for Finney-Smith, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 6.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 3.5 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 14.5 11.1 PR 10.5 13 9.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Dorian Finney-Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Magic

Finney-Smith's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 114.3 points per game.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the Magic are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Magic concede 26 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 31 8 1 1 2 1 1 10/30/2022 29 13 8 0 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Finney-Smith or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.