The Orlando Magic (31-43) are only 1-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and YES.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and YES

BSFL and YES Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Nets vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 114 - Magic 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1)

Nets (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



With their .541 ATS win percentages this year, both the Magic (40-31-3 ATS) and the Nets (40-34-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Orlando (6-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (37.5%) than Brooklyn (20-15) does as the underdog (57.1%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (45.9% of the time) as Orlando and its opponents (50%).

The Magic have a .438 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-9) this season, better than the .371 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (13-22).

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn puts up 113.5 points per game and allow 112.7, making them 19th in the league offensively and 11th on defense.

The Nets are 13th in the NBA in assists (25.4 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

In 2022-23, Brooklyn has taken 60.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.2% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.8% have been 3-pointers.

