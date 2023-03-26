Nets vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (31-43) are only 1-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and YES.
Nets vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and YES
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Nets vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 114 - Magic 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- With their .541 ATS win percentages this year, both the Magic (40-31-3 ATS) and the Nets (40-34-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.
- When the spread is set as 1 or more this season, Orlando (6-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (37.5%) than Brooklyn (20-15) does as the underdog (57.1%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (45.9% of the time) as Orlando and its opponents (50%).
- The Magic have a .438 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-9) this season, better than the .371 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (13-22).
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn puts up 113.5 points per game and allow 112.7, making them 19th in the league offensively and 11th on defense.
- The Nets are 13th in the NBA in assists (25.4 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn has taken 60.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.2% of Brooklyn's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.8% have been 3-pointers.
