The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Bridges, in his last time out, had 27 points, seven assists and two steals in a 129-100 win over the Heat.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Bridges, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 19.4 25.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.2 PRA 31.5 27.1 31 PR 28.5 23.8 28.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Mikal Bridges' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Magic

Bridges' Nets average 99.0 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 114.3 points per contest, the Magic are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Magic have conceded 42.0 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 26.0 per contest.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 38 8 4 6 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bridges or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.