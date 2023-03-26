The Orlando Magic (31-43) will host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after victories in three home games in a row. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Nets matchup.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and YES

BSFL and YES Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Nets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 111.7 points per game to rank 26th in the league while giving up 114.3 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA) and have a -193 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 113.5 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 112.7 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a +58 scoring differential.

The teams average 225.2 points per game combined, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 227 combined points per game, 1.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

Orlando has compiled a 40-31-3 record against the spread this season.

Brooklyn is 39-34-1 ATS this year.

Nets and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +35000 +15000 -1587 Magic +100000 +90000 -

