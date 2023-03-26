Nets vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (31-43) host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three straight home games. The Magic are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Nets vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-2.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points in 35 of 74 games this season.
- Brooklyn's games this year have had a 226.2-point total on average, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Brooklyn has compiled a 40-34-0 record against the spread.
- The Nets have come away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Brooklyn has a record of 10-16, a 38.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|37
|50%
|111.7
|225.2
|114.3
|227
|225.4
|Nets
|35
|47.3%
|113.5
|225.2
|112.7
|227
|226.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.
- This season, Brooklyn is 18-17-0 at home against the spread (.514 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-17-0 ATS (.564).
- The Nets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (114.3).
- Brooklyn has put together a 24-11 ATS record and a 25-10 overall record in games it scores more than 114.3 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nets vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|40-33
|3-7
|37-37
|Nets
|40-34
|18-9
|34-40
Nets vs. Magic Point Insights
|Magic
|Nets
|111.7
|113.5
|26
|19
|27-9
|24-11
|22-15
|25-10
|114.3
|112.7
|17
|11
|27-11
|24-12
|25-14
|27-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.