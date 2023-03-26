The Orlando Magic (31-43) host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three straight home games. The Magic are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Nets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -2.5 225.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points in 35 of 74 games this season.

Brooklyn's games this year have had a 226.2-point total on average, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Brooklyn has compiled a 40-34-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have come away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Brooklyn has a record of 10-16, a 38.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 37 50% 111.7 225.2 114.3 227 225.4 Nets 35 47.3% 113.5 225.2 112.7 227 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.

This season, Brooklyn is 18-17-0 at home against the spread (.514 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-17-0 ATS (.564).

The Nets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (114.3).

Brooklyn has put together a 24-11 ATS record and a 25-10 overall record in games it scores more than 114.3 points.

Nets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 40-33 3-7 37-37 Nets 40-34 18-9 34-40

Nets vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Nets 111.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 27-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-11 22-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-10 114.3 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 27-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-12 25-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-9

