The Brooklyn Nets (40-34) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they prepare for a Sunday, March 26 game against the Orlando Magic (31-43) at Amway Center, which begins at 6:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Saturday, the Nets claimed a 129-100 victory over the Heat. Mikal Bridges scored a team-best 27 points for the Nets in the win.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Seth Curry SG Out Personal 9.6 1.7 1.7 Edmond Sumner SG Out Hip 7.5 1.5 1.4 Ben Simmons PG Out Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1 Royce O'Neale SF Questionable Knee 8.9 5.1 3.7

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring)

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and YES

Nets Season Insights

The Nets put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 114.3 the Magic allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 25-10 record in games it scores more than 114.3 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Nets are compiling 113.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 113.5.

Brooklyn connects on 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.2% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 12.1 its opponents make, shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

The Nets average 114.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and allow 112.4 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

Nets vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 226

