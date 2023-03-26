Nets vs. Magic Injury Report Today - March 26
The Brooklyn Nets (40-34) are monitoring four players on the injury report as they prepare for a Sunday, March 26 game against the Orlando Magic (31-43) at Amway Center, which begins at 6:00 PM ET.
In their last game on Saturday, the Nets claimed a 129-100 victory over the Heat. Mikal Bridges scored a team-best 27 points for the Nets in the win.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Seth Curry
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|9.6
|1.7
|1.7
|Edmond Sumner
|SG
|Out
|Hip
|7.5
|1.5
|1.4
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
|Royce O'Neale
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|8.9
|5.1
|3.7
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring)
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and YES
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 114.3 the Magic allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 25-10 record in games it scores more than 114.3 points.
- Over their past 10 games, the Nets are compiling 113.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 113.5.
- Brooklyn connects on 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.2% rate (third-best in NBA), compared to the 12.1 its opponents make, shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.
- The Nets average 114.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and allow 112.4 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).
Nets vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-1.5
|226
