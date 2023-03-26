The Orlando Magic (31-43) will host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three home games in a row.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 49% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 47.8% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 31-12 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 15th.

The Nets put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 114.3 the Magic allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 25-10 when it scores more than 114.3 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Nets are averaging fewer points at home (113.4 per game) than on the road (113.6). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (110.2) than on the road (115).

At home, Brooklyn concedes 110.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 115.

The Nets pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.8) than on the road (25).

