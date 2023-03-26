The Orlando Magic (31-43) and the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) are set to square off on Sunday at Amway Center, with a tip-off time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Franz Wagner and Mikal Bridges are two players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets defeated the Heat on Saturday, 129-100. Their high scorer was Bridges with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 27 3 7 2 0 3 Cameron Johnson 23 3 4 1 0 5 Spencer Dinwiddie 15 7 9 1 0 2

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is averaging team highs in points (19.4 per game) and assists (3.3). And he is producing 4.4 rebounds, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie is the Nets' top assist man (6.1 per game), and he averages 17.8 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Nicolas Claxton is the Nets' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he contributes 12.6 points and 1.8 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 16.8 3.7 9.2 0.9 0.3 1.5 Mikal Bridges 25.6 3.2 2.2 0.7 0.6 2.6 Nicolas Claxton 13.2 8.9 2.2 0.6 1.9 0 Cameron Johnson 12.8 4.4 2.1 1.4 0.2 2 Royce O'Neale 8.6 6.4 2.5 1.1 0.4 1.9

