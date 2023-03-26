The Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton included, face the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 129-100 win over the Heat, Claxton tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Below we will dive into Claxton's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 14.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 10.1 Assists -- 1.8 2.5 PRA 24.5 23.6 26.6 PR 22.5 21.8 24.1



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Magic

Claxton has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 8.5% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Magic allow 114.3 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Magic are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26 assists per game, the Magic are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 36 17 13 1 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.