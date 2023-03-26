Spencer Dinwiddie's Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Dinwiddie, in his previous game (March 25 win against the Heat) produced 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Dinwiddie's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.8 19.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.5 Assists 8.5 6.1 10.0 PRA 31.5 27.3 33.7 PR 22.5 21.2 23.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.8



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Magic

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 114.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Magic have allowed 42 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, giving up 26 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 12.9 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 38 29 4 5 4 1 2 10/30/2022 32 12 4 5 0 0 3

