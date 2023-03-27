Julius Randle Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Rockets - March 27
Julius Randle will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.
In this article, we look at Randle's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|25.4
|26.1
|Rebounds
|8.5
|10.1
|7.9
|Assists
|4.5
|4.2
|4.2
|PRA
|39.5
|39.7
|38.2
|PR
|34.5
|35.5
|34
|3PM
|2.5
|2.9
|2.7
Julius Randle Insights vs. the Rockets
- This season, he's put up 21.0% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.
- He's taken 8.3 threes per game, or 23.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Knicks rank 20th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Rockets have given up 118.6 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.
- The Rockets concede 41.3 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.
- The Rockets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per game.
- The Rockets are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Julius Randle vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/31/2022
|39
|35
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
