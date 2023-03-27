Julius Randle will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.

Randle, in his most recent action, had 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 111-106 loss to the Magic.

In this article, we look at Randle's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.4 26.1 Rebounds 8.5 10.1 7.9 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.2 PRA 39.5 39.7 38.2 PR 34.5 35.5 34 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Julius Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 21.0% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.

He's taken 8.3 threes per game, or 23.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 20th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have given up 118.6 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

The Rockets concede 41.3 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

The Rockets are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Julius Randle vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 39 35 12 6 5 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Randle or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.