On Monday, March 27, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-33) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Houston Rockets (18-57), who have dropped five straight. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET (on MSG and SportsNet SW).

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and SportsNet SW

MSG and SportsNet SW Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Knicks average 115.3 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 112.8 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +190 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Rockets have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (posting 110.3 points per game, 29th in league, while allowing 118.6 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -623 scoring differential.

These teams average 225.6 points per game combined, 4.9 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 231.4 combined points per game, 0.9 more points than this contest's total.

New York has compiled a 41-33-1 ATS record so far this year.

Houston has covered 28 times in 75 chances against the spread this year.

Knicks and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000 Rockets - - -

