Knicks vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 27
On Monday, March 27, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-33) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Houston Rockets (18-57), who have dropped five straight. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET (on MSG and SportsNet SW).
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Knicks vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and SportsNet SW
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Knicks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-13.5)
|230.5
|-975
|+675
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-14.5)
|230.5
|-1000
|+650
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-13)
|230
|-1000
|+650
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Knicks (-12.5)
|-
|-850
|+575
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Knicks average 115.3 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 112.8 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +190 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game.
- The Rockets have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (posting 110.3 points per game, 29th in league, while allowing 118.6 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -623 scoring differential.
- These teams average 225.6 points per game combined, 4.9 less than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 231.4 combined points per game, 0.9 more points than this contest's total.
- New York has compiled a 41-33-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Houston has covered 28 times in 75 chances against the spread this year.
Knicks and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+8000
|+3000
|-10000
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.