The Houston Rockets (18-57) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row.

Knicks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MSG and SportsNet SW

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 122 - Rockets 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 13.5)

Knicks (- 13.5) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Knicks have covered more often than the Rockets this year, recording an ATS record of 41-33-1, compared to the 29-42-4 record of the Rockets.

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total 48% of the time this season (36 out of 75). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (39 out of 75).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Rockets are 16-55, while the Knicks are 23-13 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

Offensively, New York is scoring 115.3 points per game (13th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.8 points per contest on defense (13th-ranked).

The Knicks haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.5 assists per contest.

The Knicks are making 12.4 treys per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 34.9% three-point percentage (23rd-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60.2% of them have been two-pointers (70.2% of the team's made baskets) and 39.8% have been from beyond the arc (29.8%).

