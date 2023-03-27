Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Rockets (18-57) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row.
Knicks vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MSG and SportsNet SW
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 122 - Rockets 106
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 13.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- The Knicks have covered more often than the Rockets this year, recording an ATS record of 41-33-1, compared to the 29-42-4 record of the Rockets.
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the total 48% of the time this season (36 out of 75). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (39 out of 75).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Rockets are 16-55, while the Knicks are 23-13 as moneyline favorites.
Knicks Performance Insights
- Offensively, New York is scoring 115.3 points per game (13th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.8 points per contest on defense (13th-ranked).
- The Knicks haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.5 assists per contest.
- The Knicks are making 12.4 treys per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 34.9% three-point percentage (23rd-ranked).
- Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60.2% of them have been two-pointers (70.2% of the team's made baskets) and 39.8% have been from beyond the arc (29.8%).
