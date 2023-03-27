The Houston Rockets (18-57) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Knicks vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -12.5 229.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 33 times.

New York has an average total of 228.1 in its outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.

New York has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.

New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 90% chance to win.

Knicks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 33 44% 115.3 225.6 112.8 231.4 224.7 Rockets 31 41.3% 110.3 225.6 118.6 231.4 229.5

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.

New York has done a better job covering the spread in road games (24-14-0) than it has at home (17-20-0).

The Knicks average just 3.3 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Rockets allow (118.6).

New York is 18-11 against the spread and 19-10 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Knicks and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 41-34 0-0 39-36 Rockets 31-44 3-6 36-39

Knicks vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Rockets 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 18-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-13 19-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-17 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 30-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-10 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-16

