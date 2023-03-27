The Houston Rockets (18-57) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.

Knicks vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -12.5 229.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 33 times.
  • New York has an average total of 228.1 in its outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.
  • New York has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.
  • New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 90% chance to win.

Knicks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 33 44% 115.3 225.6 112.8 231.4 224.7
Rockets 31 41.3% 110.3 225.6 118.6 231.4 229.5

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.
  • New York has done a better job covering the spread in road games (24-14-0) than it has at home (17-20-0).
  • The Knicks average just 3.3 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Rockets allow (118.6).
  • New York is 18-11 against the spread and 19-10 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Knicks and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 41-34 0-0 39-36
Rockets 31-44 3-6 36-39

Knicks vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Rockets
115.3
Points Scored (PG)
 110.3
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
18-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-13
19-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-17
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
30-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-10
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-16

