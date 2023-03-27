Knicks vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (18-57) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 27, 2023 as 12.5-point underdogs. The Knicks have lost three games in a row. The over/under for the matchup is set at 229.5.
Knicks vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-12.5
|229.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 33 times.
- New York has an average total of 228.1 in its outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Knicks have compiled a 41-34-0 record against the spread.
- New York has entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.
- New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 90% chance to win.
Knicks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|33
|44%
|115.3
|225.6
|112.8
|231.4
|224.7
|Rockets
|31
|41.3%
|110.3
|225.6
|118.6
|231.4
|229.5
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total four times.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread in road games (24-14-0) than it has at home (17-20-0).
- The Knicks average just 3.3 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Rockets allow (118.6).
- New York is 18-11 against the spread and 19-10 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.
Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|41-34
|0-0
|39-36
|Rockets
|31-44
|3-6
|36-39
Knicks vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Knicks
|Rockets
|115.3
|110.3
|13
|29
|18-11
|17-13
|19-10
|13-17
|112.8
|118.6
|13
|27
|30-2
|19-10
|30-2
|13-16
