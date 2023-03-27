The New York Knicks (42-33) have three players on the injury report, including Jalen Brunson, in their matchup with the Houston Rockets (18-57) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Knicks suffered a 111-106 loss to the Magic. In the Knicks' loss, Immanuel Quickley led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding five rebounds and seven assists).

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Hand 23.8 3.6 6.2 Duane Washington Jr. SG Out Hip 7.9 1.2 2.0 Trevor Keels SG Out Foot 1.5 1.0 0.0

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Knicks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and SportsNet SW

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up only 3.3 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Rockets allow (118.6).

New York is 19-10 when scoring more than 118.6 points.

The Knicks have been racking up 115.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 115.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York hits 12.4 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.9 on average.

The Knicks' 114.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in the NBA, and the 111.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in the league.

Knicks vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -13.5 230.5

